First state results called in tight US election

The first results have been called in the US presidential election, as Americans wait to learn whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will emerge from the most dramatic and bitter presidential race in modern history as the 45th commander-in-chief of the US.

Mr Trump won Indiana and Kentucky as expected, according to the Associated Press, with Mrs Clinton picking up Vermont. The first states closed their polls at 6pm eastern time, paving the way for a long night as results trickle in from the other 48 states and Washington DC.

The final polls on the eve of the election gave Mrs Clinton a narrow national lead, boosting stocks and the Mexican peso, but surveys in several battleground states showed the race remained too close to predict.

Mr Trump hopes that his “Make America Great Again” campaign will bring out enough white, working-class men to overcome the boost that his Democratic rival is expected to get from Hispanics, African-Americans, college educated whites and women.

Mrs Clinton was watching the results at the Peninsula hotel in New York just under two blocks from Trump Tower where Mr Trump was doing the same. The candidates kept a low profile on Tuesday. Mrs Clinton did a series of radio interviews, pledging to bring the country together and sounding relaxed following a gruelling campaign.

"I have been colouring my hair for years. You will not see me turn white in the White House," she joked in an interview with a radio station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier, Mrs Clinton cast her vote near her home in Chappaqua, New York. Mr Trump, who voted in New York City, began the day by telling Fox News that his campaign would end up having been a waste of time if he was not elected president.

“I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy and money. I will have spent over $100m on my own campaign,” he told the cable network. he has given about $66m to his campaign, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Campaign.

Traders have bet on a Clinton victory and have sold stocks at any indication Mr Trump could win, in a sign they believe the Republican’s policies could hit the global economy.

After big gains on Monday, which saw the S&P 500 snap its longest losing streak since 1980, the Mexican peso rallied 2 per cent to a two-month high on Tuesday, volatility dipped and US stocks climbed 0.4 per cent. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 4 basis points to 1.86 per cent and gold sagged $6 lower to $1,275 a troy ounce.

During the day, attention shifted to the so-called ground game, where the Clinton campaign has invested heavily to get supporters to voting precincts, while the Trump campaign has relied more on the Republican party’s local operations.

Building on the infrastructure set up by Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, Mrs Clinton has the more sophisticated get-out-the-vote operation. Mr Trump has relied heavily on non-traditional means — particularly social media — to reach the electorate.

The final polls before voting began on Tuesday gave Mrs Clinton an average lead of 3.3 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics. But the race was closer in the swing states that will decide the race. Mr Trump led in Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, while Mrs Clinton was stronger in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan.

Hillary and Bill Clinton after casting their vote in the election © Reuters

Mr Trump’s biggest lead was in Ohio where he was ahead by 3.5 points. Matt Borges, head of the Ohio Republican party, told the Financial Times that Republicans would do well in the state. But asked if the same applied to Mr Trump, he added: “It will be close”.

Voters in some battleground states faced problems at the polls with reports of malfunctioning machines, late-opening polling places and isolated episodes of intimidation. At the public library in Hollywood, Florida, there were reports of hostile individuals hovering around voters. In Miami-Dade County, one person was said to be aggressively using a megaphone, and in Jacksonville, an unauthorised poll watcher refused to leave a polling place when asked by officials.

All the voting machines in Durham, North Carolina, where Mrs Clinton and Mr Trump are furiously battling for votes, failed to work. And in Georgia, the location of several polling stations were moved without notice to voters, according to Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“There is tremendous disruption,” said Wade Henderson, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “This may be the most chaotic election faced by voters of colour in the last 50 years.”

At the same time, a Nevada judge denied a Trump campaign lawsuit asking that ballots and voting machines used at four early voting locations in heavily-Democratic areas be “set aside, sequestered, and impounded”.

Early voting results suggested a surge in Hispanic turnout, which analysts said could turn the tide for Mrs Clinton in smaller but key states such as Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. In Florida, the largest swing state, early voting totals have already eclipsed the final 2012 turnout, with Latino votes up as much as 80 per cent.

In Pennsylvania, high turnout in the heavily Democratic African-American areas of West Philadelphia will be important to the Clinton campaign’s plans to win the state. Some voters detected lower enthusiasm than during the Obama elections even though there was a healthy flow of voters heading in and out of Guion S Bluford Elementary School in the Carroll Park area of the city around 11am.

Debbie Battle, a retired beauty consultant, described voting for Mrs Clinton as opting for the lesser of two evils. “I don't think [local interest in the election] is as strong as with Barack Obama,” she said.

Other voters were more fired up. Don Wallace, 41, a physical therapist, said he viewed the potential election of a woman as president as an important statement by the US to the world, and joked: “We have the chance to see either the first woman president of the USA or the last male president.”

In Utah, a normally Republican state where Mr Trump had struggled because of concerns about his morality, Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative running as an independent candidate, said early voting by Republicans appeared to be down.

“It seems that Republican voters in Utah are holding on to their ballots, and so that suggests that they are still trying to make their decision and that is good news for us,” Mr McMullin told the Financial Times. “They are reluctant to vote for Trump and we hope that they will move into our column … towards true conservatism.”

Nate Silver, the widely cited election analyst, believes Mrs Clinton has a 71 per cent chance of success, based on poll evidence only.

Joe Biden, the vice-president who had considered his own presidential run, joked as he voted in Delaware that “the bad news is I’m not going away”. The former senator has been floated as a possible secretary of state should Mrs Clinton win the election.

In their final rallies, both Mrs Clinton and Mr Trump stuck to the themes they have used throughout the campaign, with Mr Trump accusing his rival of being corrupt while the Democratic nominee labelled the New York developer unfit for high office.

“With your vote, we are just one day away from the change you’ve been waiting for your entire life,” Mr Trump told a night-time rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. “I am with you, I will fight for you and I will win for you.”

Mrs Clinton held one of the largest rallies of her campaign on Monday night in Philadelphia, outside Independence Hall — the site where America’s founding fathers declared independence from Britain in 1776.

“There is a clear choice this election,” she said. “A choice between division or unity, between an economy that works for everyone or only those at the top, between strong, steady leadership or a loose cannon who would put everybody at risk.”

The nastiness of the campaign has buoyed US rivals, with Russian nationalists using raw rhetoric to question whether the US could still rightfully be called a democracy. China’s state-owned Xinhua argued: “American voters will be the biggest losers in the election,” and claimed the US system is now controlled by a small number of the rich and connected.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the campaign demonstrated the US was in the midst of crises that would lead to its decline.

Additional reporting by Barney Jopson and Shawn Donnan in Washington

