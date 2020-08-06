Sinan Ulgen on the Hagia Sophia controversy and Turkish actions in Syria and Libya

Gideon Rachman talks to academic and writer Sinan Ulgen about Turkey’s foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, focusing on the controversial decision to turn Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum back into a mosque and the rationale behind Turkish military interventions in Syria and Libya.

Clips: Reuters and Anadolu Agency

