Google sounded the death knell for the most invasive internet trackers on Tuesday as it said its Chrome browser would phase out the use of cross-website cookies, which have underpinned digital advertising for 25 years.

Heeding calls “to fundamentally enhance privacy” on the web, Google will aim to make “obsolete” so-called third-party cookies that follow internet users from site to site, sometimes tracing their browsing for months at a time.

The changes to Chrome, which launched just over a decade ago but now dominates the desktop browser market, will restrict the flow of data to ad agencies and brokers.

But like many of the privacy-friendly reforms being introduced in the US and Europe, the move may further strengthen the position of Google and other big gatekeepers of the internet, such as Amazon and Facebook, which hold vast amounts of internal data about their users that will become increasingly valuable.

The gradual revisions to Chrome, which is used by more than two-thirds of desktop internet users, follow more severe restrictions introduced by Apple, Mozilla and Microsoft — a trend that digital marketers refer to as “the cookie apocalypse”.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google said it hoped to develop alternative tools that better protected the privacy of users and “sustain an ad-supported web” in a way that would “render third-party cookies obsolete”.

Lukasz Olejnik, a research associate at the Centre for Technology and Global Affairs at Oxford university, said the move would “severely” curb the ability of companies to extract “private and sensitive insights” about web users.

Websites will still be able to tag individuals with “first-party cookies” to record their behaviour on their site. But other third-party sites will not be able to place their own cookies to profile users as they move across the web.

The change comes as Ireland’s data protection authority investigates Google’s online advertising exchange, known as Authorized Buyers, which sits at the centre of the bidding process for online ads. Following complaints from Brave, a browser, the regulator is looking into whether Google’s online advertising exchange illegally taps into sensitive personal information about internet users.

By making consent a more important factor in the transfers of personal data on the web, the changes could also help online publishers and media businesses, whose ad sales have suffered because their readers can be traced and targeted easily on other websites.

While the ad industry has been preparing for the demise of the third-party cookie, the phase-out will be disruptive, hitting the concept of an open web for online advertising that has dominated the market since the invention of the cookie in 1994. It will require changes across the entire supply chain of digital advertising.

Google has been gearing up to tighten its privacy rules for some time. In August it launched a “privacy sandbox” to develop tools to work around the need for cookies. Last month it announced other changes to Chrome that limited the use of certain types of third-party cookie.

In his blog post Justin Schuh, the director of engineering at Chrome, said he hoped developers could provide alternatives that would allow Google to phase out support for third-party cookies “within two years”.

In a veiled reference to Apple’s approach, Mr Schuh criticised the total ban on cookies, suggesting the more abrupt moves had prompted the development of uncontrollable techniques that identify users from IP addresses or other distinguishing features.

“Some browsers have reacted to these concerns by blocking third-party cookies, but we believe this has unintended consequences that can negatively impact both users and the web ecosystem,” he wrote.

“By undermining the business model of many ad-supported websites, blunt approaches to cookies encourage the use of opaque techniques such as fingerprinting (an invasive workaround to replace cookies), which can actually reduce user privacy and control.”