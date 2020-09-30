In the final of a teams event, you can expect your opponents to obstruct you, even right at the start of the auction. Have you the partnership understandings to overcome their attempts?

Bidding North East South West — 1S NB NB 3D NB 3S NB 4S NB 6D

At the first table, East passed, South opened a weak no-trump, North made a slam invitational response and they cue-bid their way to 6D. At the second table, East started with an obstructive opening of 1S and this made finding the slam very difficult.

In the protective seat, all jump-overcalls are played as strong (you almost never make a weak bid over a weak bid) but, sadly, South did not believe that a slam was possible and only game was reached. To bid the slam, South should make an Unassuming Cue-bid in response to partner’s protective bid, which indicates an opening hand with good tolerance or support for partner’s suit. North might now bid 4S. This seems difficult to interpret, but any bid of your opponents’ suit at the 4-level or higher is usually played as a cue-bid, showing ace or void, and slam interest. South’s two aces and connected king should be sufficient for him to bid 6D.

In competitive bridge, light openings, pre-empts and barrages are commonplace. One of the most productive ways to spend five minutes with your partner is to discuss what arrangements you have to counter such tactics.



