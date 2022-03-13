This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Russia’s invasion to have ‘enormous impact’ on world food supplies

Outline how consumers around the world are going to feel the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine

With reference to the global wheat tree map graphic (follow this FT visual vocabulary link for an explanation of this type of data presentation) describe the global origin of wheat exports

Discuss the response of the EU to the potential impact of wheat shortages.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun