Geography class: Russia’s invasion to have ‘enormous impact’ on world food supplies
Specification:
Power and borders
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Russia’s invasion to have ‘enormous impact’ on world food supplies
Outline how consumers around the world are going to feel the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine
With reference to the global wheat tree map graphic (follow this FT visual vocabulary link for an explanation of this type of data presentation) describe the global origin of wheat exports
Discuss the response of the EU to the potential impact of wheat shortages.
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
