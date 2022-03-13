Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Russia’s invasion to have ‘enormous impact’ on world food supplies

  • Outline how consumers around the world are going to feel the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine

  • With reference to the global wheat tree map graphic (follow this FT visual vocabulary link for an explanation of this type of data presentation) describe the global origin of wheat exports

  • Discuss the response of the EU to the potential impact of wheat shortages.

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article