Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei likes to describe himself as a country bumpkin. But his ambitions for his tech firm are anything but modest, writes Kathrin Hille in a profile. The telecoms equipment maker has seen revenues rise from $1bn in the late 1990s to $100bn today, and he told staff in a January message, “We will definitely reach the peak of Everest! Our future is bright, however difficult our path may be.”

The company's meteoric rise has alarmed western security officials, who claim that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese military and may be helping it spy on the US. Now American authorities are coming after the group with a vengeance. Meng Wanzhou, Mr Ren’s daughter and Huawei’s chief financial officer, was detained in Vancouver pending a decision on extradition to the US, where she would face fraud charges for allegedly tricking western banks into violating US sanctions on Iran.

Sundar Katawala compares his early experiences as a non-white football fan with the current row over racist abuse directed at Chelsea player Raheem Sterling.

Margaret Heffernan concludes that the recent revelations that the Big Four accounting firms have let partners go show corporate calculations on sexual harassment have changed. Companies can no longer count on victims to remain silent about abuse

Tim Harford argues that politicians should stop sniping at central banks and set clear targets instead. Attacks on the Fed, BoE and RBI are a childish abdication of responsibility.

Sam Leith writes that we are all shaken, if not stirred, by James Bond’s alcohol intake: 007 is a fantasy — he does things that we may wish we could do safely, but cannot.

Camilla Cavendish observes that Theresa May should call the Brexit hardliners’ bluff. She must put country first and seek a vote on a second referendum or Norway Plus.

Andy Thompson says “the UK’s top income tax rate . . . is already on the wrong side of the Laffer curve” (Letters, December 12). The Institute for Fiscal Studies has estimated the tax rate that maximises revenues in a UK context as being 42p in the pound. The Office for Budget Responsibility has similarly done so at 48p. The IMF has also postulated it at being 44p. If the median estimate is accurate (and I am not saying it is) the UK’s top rate may be just below it.

I think that legislation for a referendum that either put no deal vs remain to the public or no deal vs May deal would gain a majority in HoP. It would have democratic integrity because no one can claim the leave vote gave a mandate to crash out. I suspect the latter referendum question is more likely and could be completed in 3 months. The EU would definitely agree to extend for either.

Janan Ganesh ( December 13) can be forgiven the enthusiasm with which he views the US constitution’s moderating qualities. But he would do well to bear in mind the views of the 11th Supreme Court chief justice, Charles Evans Hughes, who pronounced that “we are under a constitution, but the constitution is what the judges say it is . .”. Donald Trump has already appointed two justices to the nine-member Supreme Court, giving it a conservative majority. Two of the remaining liberal justices are 80 and 85 years old. The possibility that Mr Trump could appoint even more justices cannot be discounted. Nor can the effects that those justices would have in a potential 7-2 conservative/liberal split be minimised. The risk that Mr Trump has subjected the republic to may continue well beyond the life of his administration.

