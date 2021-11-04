The writer is founder and chief investment officer of Andurand Capital Management

Amid the explosive increase in EU energy prices during the past few months, a familiar refrain has been heard from industry and certain member-state governments.

The current price of €60 a tonne for allowances to emit carbon under the EU Emissions Trading System is supposedly partly to blame, and some kind of intervention to cap the price and/or add extra supply and/or curb the role of investors is therefore necessary to soften the blow for industry and consumers.

To be sure, governments are right to be concerned about the impact of high energy prices on consumers and should be recycling part of the €35bn of annualised revenues they are receiving from auctioning allowances to alleviate the impact on the most vulnerable groups in society.

But if we are to come out of the current high energy-price environment with a chance of achieving the EU’s legally binding climate target at a sustainable cost for industry, consumers and taxpayers we must avoid any weakening of the EU ETS. After many false starts, it is now delivering a meaningful price signal on carbon pollution.

We also need to confront the moral hazard that the free allocation of allowances to industry gives rise to: industrials can make windfall profits from selling surplus allowances even where no real emissions reductions have occurred.

Under the EU ETS, a cap on the total amount of CO2 that can be emitted is set over each trading period, and this cap declines over time. In theory, the fundamental premise of such a scheme is that participating companies are incentivised to cut their emissions over time, as they can see that the carbon market will become tighter and therefore more expensive.

Cut your emissions by more than the number of allowances you’re awarded and you’re free to sell them for profit. Don’t, and you will probably end up uncompetitive versus your peers. Companies therefore face what economists call an opportunity cost if they don’t cut emissions.

However, in practice, industrial emitters have much less incentive to price in this opportunity cost than power generators. While generators have been paying for their allowances since 2013, heavy industry will continue to receive free allowances to 2035 (albeit at declining levels relative to their output).

The numbers are instructive. Compared with 2008, and excluding UK entities, EU ETS emissions in 2019 had fallen by 450m tonnes, but 407m/t of this reduction had occurred in the power sector, and only 43m/t in the industrial sectors (steel, cement, chemicals, and oil refining being the main ones).

The power sector’s emissions fell 32 per cent over this period, but industry’s only 8 per cent. The power sector racked up a cumulative deficit of allowances relative to emissions over 2008-2019 of 255m/t, industry a surplus of 1,375m/t.

And although industrials received their allowances for free, they could always sell any surpluses — regardless of whether such surpluses had accrued as a result of improving carbon efficiency or simply because demand had fallen in response to an economic shock.

So, on the one hand they could choose to sell their surplus allowances as they accrued and bank a windfall profit with no obligation to invest in more climate-friendly production methods. On the other, they could retain the surplus allowances as a hedge, knowing that the EU ETS cap would tighten over time and the value of their surplus allowances increase.

If we multiply heavy industry’s cumulative surplus of allowances by today’s market price, it comes to a very meaningful sum of €80bn. Much of this has already been sold at lower prices. The remainder would be better invested in climate-friendly technologies than sitting on industrials’ balance sheets unrealised.

Given the imperative to avoid carbon leakage, EU industry still needs protecting from foreign competitors not subject to carbon pricing and this is rightly being addressed by a proposed new carbon tax on imports.

Ultimately, though, all companies in the EU ETS will have to reduce their carbon liabilities to zero, potentially as soon as 2040. Power generators are already incentivised to do this, and the other industries covered by the EU ETS should be, too. If not, prices for allowances will need to go much higher in the future than they otherwise would do to meet the EU’s net-zero target.

The EU leads the world on carbon pricing, and with the world assembled in Glasgow for COP26 it is more vital than ever that its emissions-reduction tool be allowed to help deliver the clean energy future we all need.

Mark Lewis of Andurand Capital also contributed to this article