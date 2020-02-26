Metro Bank will slash its expansion plans, shift its lending strategy and consider selling some of its existing loanbook, in an effort to refocus the bank after a reporting error derailed its previous plans and led to the departure of its chairman and chief executive last year.

The bank will also return £50m of a prize it was controversially awarded to encourage growth in business banking.

Dan Frumkin, Metro’s recently appointed chief executive, said: “We’ve fully evaluated our strategy, and have a clear plan which will return the bank to sustainable growth built around a community banking model.”

Mr Frumkin, a restructuring specialist, was named Metro’s permanent chief executive last week, after taking over on an interim basis at the start of the year.

Metro Bank’s previous strategy, built around rapid expansion of its branch network and lending in the highly competitive residential mortgage market, ran into problems after it emerged it had been miscategorising certain loans when calculating its capital requirements.

The bank had to raise £375m in new shares in the aftermath of the error, which is currently being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

On Wednesday it said it would aim to grow deposits by less than 10 per cent per year until 2024, with a focus on cheap current accounts instead of chasing growth with generous savings offers. It said it will significantly scale back the pace of branch openings, and will change the size and style of some of the new branches to reduce costs.

In lending, the bank will shift focus toward higher-returning products such as specialist mortgages, small business loans, and unsecured consumer lending. Mr Frumkin said “this is an area Metro Bank has not previously focused on”, but which “aligns perfectly with our customer service ethos”.

The bank said it would target a return on tangible equity of above 8.5 per cent by 2024.

Metro’s new plan was announced as it confirmed that it fell to a full-year loss in the aftermath of the reporting scandal. A net loss of £183m, compared to a profit of £27m in 2018, was even worse than analysts had expected thanks in part to a £68m writedown in the value of intangible assets such as IT projects that will not fit into its new plan.