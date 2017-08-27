India’s new tax system hit by severe teething pains

Millions of Indian businesses have not paid their tax for July as the country’s new system struggles to cope with the weight of demand from companies trying to use it for the first time.

Taxpayers have reported a range of problems with the online platform for the country’s national goods and services tax, including poor connectivity, insufficient space to file invoices and payments not being registered.

The complaints are the latest set of teething problems with the system, which was rolled out in July after a decade of political debate but just three months of detailed planning.

It has replaced a local levies and taxes, turning India into a single market for the first time.

GST is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to modernise India’s economy, but critics say the rush to implement it has led to unnecessary complexity in the rules and weaknesses in the IT platform underpinning it. They warn that the early problems with the new system risk undermining confidence in Mr Modi’s entire economic platform.

By Wednesday, the GST Network, which runs the online platform, said 2m people had made their payments. Reports in local media suggested that by the end of the deadline, that had gone up by a further 1m. Accountants reported that fewer than half of their clients had been able to complete their payments.

Abhishek Jain, a tax partner at EY, said: “Most of our clients have had problems. The main complaint is that when people make their payments, they are not being updated on the system.”

K E Raghunathan, the president of the All India Manufacturers Organisation, said he had encountered problems making payments for his own company, which makes solar power systems.

“I made my tax payment last Saturday, but it did not show up on the system until Tuesday, and no one replied to my queries about it,” he said. “Over the weekend I had thousands of calls from members making similar complaints.”

Mr Raghunathan called on ministers to waive penalties for those who had not managed to pay in time.

Businesses were due to make their first GST payments by midnight on Friday, but that deadline had already been postponed twice. A week earlier, ministers had pushed it back at the last moment after the online platform crashed under a sudden last-minute rush.

Even by the end of last week, key parts of the system had not yet been completed, including the digital interface which would have allowed companies to use their own software to access the online payments system. Instead, taxpayers have had to go directly to the government’s occasionally cumbersome GST website.

Archit Gupta, who runs ClearTax, an online platform to help companies use GST, said: “The system is not where we would like it to be right now, but we are confident it will work out. It might just take a few months to stabilise.”

Arun Jaitley, the finance minister, this week insisted the GST was bringing “macroeconomic stability” to India.