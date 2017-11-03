Apple Inc

Apple’s iPhone X launches worldwide — in pictures

Tech group’s new device generates huge excitement at its stores across the globe
by Annabel Cook

© James D. Morgan/Getty

Crowds wait in line for the Australian release of the iPhone X at the Apple Store in Sydney

© Mahmoud Khaled/EPA

The long wait at an Apple store in Dubai

© Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty

Customers queue at an Apple store in Hong Kong

© Felipe Trueba/EPA

Camping outside the Apple Store in Berlin

© Chris Ratcliff/AFP/Getty

People wait for Apple’s shop in Regent Street, central London, to open

© Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

An excited customer tries out an iPhone X at Apple’s Omotesando store in Tokyo

© Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

Employees greet customers as they enter the Omotesando store

© Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

Two women hold a pillow emblazoned with a picture of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait in line in Tokyo

© Bobby Yip/Reuters

A woman buys an iPhone X that is already being resold on a street in Hong Kong

© David Mor/EPA

New owners of the iPhone X show off their boxed phones in Sydney

© Roman Pilipey/EPA

A man is applauded by staff after buying one of the first iPhone Xs in Beijing

