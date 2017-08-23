Rebel prosecutor launches scathing attack on Maduro

Venezuela’s former attorney-general launched a stinging attack on President Nicolás Maduro and some of his key allies on Wednesday, accusing them of corruption and saying she would try to get them investigated in the US, Colombia and Spain.

Speaking in Brazil just days after making a dramatic escape from Venezuela via speedboat to the Caribbean island of Aruba and from there to Colombia, Luisa Ortega said “there is no guarantee of justice” in Venezuela and the Maduro regime would have to be brought to trial elsewhere.

She said she and her team of prosecutors had compiled evidence against Mr Maduro; the powerful vice-president of the Venezuelan Socialist party Diosdado Cabello; and Tarek William Saab — the man named this month as Ms Ortega’s replacement as attorney-general.

She said that Mr Cabello had received a payment of $100m via a company in Spain that is owned by his cousins and that this was related to the Latin American-wide scandal involving Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company.

Ms Ortega said six different corruption files had been opened against Mr William Saab and that as soon as he was appointed as attorney-general this month he had tried to get the investigations halted.

“Those files are related to embezzlement at the state-run oil company PDVSA,” Ms Ortega said, adding that she was also investigating a link between Mr Maduro and a company in Mexico that exports food to Venezuela.

Mr Maduro, Mr Cabello and Mr William Saab have all denied allegations of corruption. They say Ms Ortega, who was once a supporter of the government but has become one of its most vocal critics, is herself corrupt and that her attacks against them are politically motivated.

On Tuesday, Mr Maduro said he would ask Interpol to issue an international warrant for the arrest of Ms Ortega and her husband, a leading socialist dissident.

“I hope these criminals are handed over to the Venezuelan judiciary so that justice can be done on Venezuelan soil and under Venezuelan jurisdiction,” the president told a news conference in Caracas.

In Brazil, Ms Ortega was invited to speak at a meeting of public prosecutors from the Mercosur trade bloc, which this month suspended Venezuela, highlighting the power struggle in Venezuela between two rival groups — one controlled by the socialist government of Mr Maduro and one by the opposition.

Ms Ortega claims she is still the country’s legitimate attorney-general, even though she has been sacked. She says Mr William Saab is a usurper and should not be recognised as her replacement.

Mr Saab, responding from Caracas, rebuffed her comments and said Ms Ortega’s stewardship of the attorney-general’s office in Venezuela had led to “a cartel to distortion”. Mr Saab said he would reopen multiple cases of alleged human rights and corruption abuses that had not been investigated by her. “The legal silence has been scandalous.”

He added that drugs-trafficking cases would be examined fully, but made no mention of two of Mr Maduro’s nephews who have been charged by a New York court of drug-trafficking.

Mr Saab “is trying to assassinate her reputation . . . it’s standard practice by this government,” said Carlos Alberto Montaner, a well-known Miami-based columnist.

There are now effectively two rival parliaments in Caracas — the democratically elected National Assembly, or Congress, in which the opposition has a majority, and the Constituent Assembly, a body packed with government supporters. Last week, the latter formerly assumed many of the powers of the former, sidelining the opposition further. The US, EU and all of Latin America’s biggest countries have said they do not recognise the legality of the new Constituent Assembly.

Mr Maduro and his supporters have vowed to go after leading opposition figures who they blame for months of sometimes violent protests against his rule in which around 120 people have been killed and thousands injured and arrested.

The Supreme Court has ordered the arrest and imprisonment of mayors who it says have allowed violent protests to take place in their municipalities.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan bond prices slid on Wednesday on a report that the US government was considering banning trading in the securities by regulated financial groups.

The potential restrictions, as reported in the Wall Street Journal, would cover US dollar denominated bonds sold by both the sovereign and PDVSA.

The news sent a flurry of debts issued by Venezuela and PDVSA lower, with debts issued by the state oil group accounting for four of the five most heavily traded emerging market corporate bonds, MarketAxess data showed.