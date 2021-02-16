If you routinely play against poor opposition, faced with a thin contract, you may start to believe that a defensive error is your best chance. Instead, assume those either side of you are competent, and seek out the genuine pre-eminent opportunity.

Bidding Dealer: East N/S Game North East South West — NB 2C NB 2D NB 2NT NB 3NT

West led 5♥, and declarer considered the position. The lead has provided an extra heart trick, so he has six top tricks. Assuming that the defenders would employ basic count technique in holding up A♦ only once, he could add one diamond trick to this total. A♦ could be a singleton, or the opponents could win immediately or not until the third round. But these thoughts are unrealistic. Is there a genuine chance of nine tricks? Declarer thought so.

He won the lead with Q♥ in hand and led 3♦ to J♦ in dummy; East ducking. Abandoning diamonds, he led 3♠ and, when East followed low, he finessed with Q♠. This held the trick. He laid down A♠ and, when both opponents followed, he played a third spade. When the spades broke 3-3, his fourth spade was a winner and he had nine tricks. This was a fortunate layout of the spades to be sure, occurring perhaps 16 per cent of the time. However, this is well over 10 per cent better than any other chance on offer. Lucky, yes, but importantly, the correct option.



