This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Unemployment, growth, labour markets, wages, real wages, inflation, living standards

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK unfilled vacancies hit record as workers leave labour market

Define unemployment

Describe and explain the different types of unemployment

What is the current unemployment rate in the UK?

Evaluate the effect of rising inflation without rising real incomes/wages on households and businesses

Evaluate the effect of rising costs of living and the Russia/ Ukraine war on poverty and living standards in the UK? (where possible with specific examples)

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School