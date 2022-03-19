Economics class: UK unfilled vacancies hit record as workers leave labour market
Specification:
Unemployment, growth, labour markets, wages, real wages, inflation, living standards
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
UK unfilled vacancies hit record as workers leave labour market
Define unemployment
Describe and explain the different types of unemployment
What is the current unemployment rate in the UK?
Evaluate the effect of rising inflation without rising real incomes/wages on households and businesses
Evaluate the effect of rising costs of living and the Russia/ Ukraine war on poverty and living standards in the UK? (where possible with specific examples)
Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School
