Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Unemployment, growth, labour markets, wages, real wages, inflation, living standards

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK unfilled vacancies hit record as workers leave labour market

  • Define unemployment

  • Describe and explain the different types of unemployment

  • What is the current unemployment rate in the UK?

  • Evaluate the effect of rising inflation without rising real incomes/wages on households and businesses

  • Evaluate the effect of rising costs of living and the Russia/ Ukraine war on poverty and living standards in the UK? (where possible with specific examples)

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article