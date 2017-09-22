Dear readers,

World leaders gathered at the UN in New York this week for jaw-jawing and jaw dropping, as President Donald Trump delivered a bellicose address to the General Assembly. The interplay of Asian and western interests has also been a persistent theme for business in recent days.

Not all of it is framed in terms of competition. Lex took a look at the aluminium market, where prices for this useful metal have been surging for 18 months. Shares have been following suit, with Alcoa of the US, Norsk Hydro of Norway and Rusal of Russia all doing well, thanks to Chinese policy. It is hardly news that the world’s second-largest economy is both a prolific supplier and consumer of raw materials. It eats up more than half the world’s output of aluminium. What encouraged us, however, was a convergence of interests between China and miners. The Middle Kingdom is cracking down on excess capacity at smelters as part of broader efforts to curb pollution.

Hong Kong insurer AIA agreed to buy the life insurance assets of Commonwealth Bank of Australia this week. This was another instance of mutual interest arriving at what Lex decided was that rare thing, a deal genuinely good for both sides. Australian banks are responding to the urge to shrink. CBA is shedding a troublesome business to a new partner. AIA will be selling insurance to its customers for the next 20 years, proof that long-term thinking still exists in finance.

Another deal reflected regional resentment, in contrast to the cross-border chumminess between CBA and AIA. A consortium led by Bain Capital agreed to take over the flash memory business of Toshiba, after eight tortuous months of negotiation, in part because the Japanese government wants to keep as much technology as possible out of the reach of Chinese competitors.

Not that Lex would endorse economic nationalism. This week we also decried Boeing’s aggressive legal tactics against Bombardier. UK prime minister Theresa May warned the US company that her government might join Canada in any boycott of Boeing’s defence business, the result of an anti-dumping suit aimed at the Canadian group. It was a reminder of the unpredictable impact politics can have on commerce. Mrs May has an interest in the case largely because Bombardier employs 4,500 in Northern Ireland, home to the party that keeps her minority government in power. It also put powerful companies on notice that there is always a bigger bully. Boeing claims high principle when it alleges Bombardier dumped underpriced aircraft on the US market in a sale to Delta Air Lines. But the case is also a chance to squash a company that might one day sell larger planes that compete with Boeing and Airbus. We wonder if its ranks of lawyers saw the government reaction coming, or think they can ground every potential rival in court.

One other deal, however, came with the nagging subtext that tends to put mere financial metrics in context. Northrop, one of America’s big defence contractors, bought specialised aviation and space contractor Orbital ATK for $9.2bn, including debt. Executives were duty bound to mention cost savings, but the real reason for the deal is the return of missiles as an expression of power. Orbital is known for rocket launch vehicles, missile technology and satellites, and Northrop sees plenty of opportunity as the US considers upgrades to a nuclear arsenal already big enough to vapourise any adversary.

Stock markets have so far remained unrattled by the waving of sabres, preferring to consider the profits that might be made from turning ploughs into swords. Always easier not to think the unthinkable.

Have a peaceful weekend.

Dan McCrum,

Lex writer

Best of Lex articles

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com