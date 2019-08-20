Danish jeweller Pandora insisted there were tentative signs a turnround effort was bearing fruit despite reporting lower profits and sales and increasing its estimate for restructuring costs.

Pandora, whose shares have fallen two-thirds in the past 16 months as hedge funds and other investors betted against it, is about to relaunch its brand and is buying back old products in an effort to regain its lustre with consumers.

Excluding restructuring costs, earnings before interest and tax fell by a less than expected 15 per cent from a year earlier to DKr1.08bn ($160m) in the three months to June 30, ahead of an average analyst forecast of DKr996m.

Pandora tested heavier marketing spending in Italy and the UK in the second quarter and while it suffered declines in like-for-like sales of 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively they were smaller than the drops in the first three months of the year.

The jeweller is undergoing its second big restructuring in seven years, raising questions about whether it runs a boom and bust business.

“It’s a question of how you define bust,” new chief executive Alexander Lacik said, noting that Pandora’s operating profit margin excluding restructuring costs was still 23 per cent.

“We are still one of the most profitable businesses out there. It’s a crisis of a different nature. We’ve lost focus on the end consumer over the past two years. That boils down to a question on brand relevance,” he added.

Mr Lacik said Pandora had placed too much emphasis on its own retail stores and let its jewellery collection become aged and bloated. It is considering its strategy for owning and operating stores.

For next week’s brand relaunch Mr Lacik promises a new logo and colour schemes, a different store concept and increased spending on marketing and work with influencers.

Pandora lifted its estimates for restructuring costs this year from up to DKr1.5bn to up to DKr2bn. Mr Lacik said it needed to spend more on buying up stock from its supply chain and trimming its assortment of products.

“These are one-offs in order to put the core of the business on a better footing,” he said, adding that because of a fall in capital expenditure there would be no impact on cash from the increased costs. Pandora reiterated its full-year guidance, warning that profitability would suffer in the third quarter because of the brand relaunch.

The company’s shares, which have fallen 13 per cent in the past month alone, rose 5 per cent on Tuesday morning.