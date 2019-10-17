Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hundreds of thousands of investors with money trapped in the Woodford Equity Income fund found out this week that the fund is to be liquidated, the fund manager would be sacked and that their money would be returned to them eventually. Claer Barrett, FT money editor, talks to guests about how much money investors have lost and how much they are likely to get back and when. Plus we hear from someone who was landed with a £476 fine and a criminal record - just for forgetting to charge her iphone.

