Secrecy over who owns companies and assets is the friend of money launderers, tax evaders, and terrorists. Little by little, it is being snuffed out. The UK took a lead in 2016 by creating a compulsory public register of companies’ real owners. The EU followed in 2017, upping pressure on the US to do likewise. Britain took another step last year by requiring British Overseas Territories such as the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands to have public registers too. So it is all the more regrettable that the UK government denied MPs a vote on Monday to extend the demand to the crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

An amendment to a Brexit-related financial services bill that would reinforce the demand for overseas territories to adopt a public register by the end of 2020, and require crown dependencies to do the same, appeared to have sufficient support to pass. The government pulled the debate after lawyers warned the amendment could cause a constitutional clash.

The overseas territories and crown dependencies have the Queen as head of state, but are self-governing and not normally bound by legislation passed by Westminster, where they have no representation. Overseas territories were therefore incensed by the UK parliament demand to create public ownership registers. Claiming they had sufficient safeguards already, the territories argued the policy would undercut their status as offshore centres while pushing money launderers towards shadier corners of the global financial system.

Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man — which bristle at being associated with the likes of BVI — have lobbied vigorously against facing the same requirement, insisting they apply tight regulation and money laundering controls. The three say their system of keeping non-public registers of verified corporate ownership, but sharing information with governments and law enforcement authorities if wrongdoing is suspected, is sufficient. Campaign groups such as Global Witness argue the system has not prevented abuses, and public registers make it easier to analyse and spot suspicious activity.

It is right that the UK cannot generally legislate for territories without Westminster representation. But tackling dirty money and tax evasion requires, above all, cross-border co-operation to close down havens and legal loopholes. It is not unreasonable for the UK to expect territories and dependencies, whose citizens carry British passports and which come under a British umbrella for defence and foreign relations, to work with it and adopt common standards in cross-border initiatives.

Financial centres can legitimately compete for business by offering low tax rates or non-intrusive regulation — but not through promising freedom from all scrutiny. If financial industries are built on anonymity, they will rightly disappear if secrecy over ownership is ended. If that is not their sole or main attribute, they will survive.

Ending anonymous ownership will require countries such as the US, which has weak disclosure requirements on beneficial ownership, to follow suit. But the more jurisdictions adopt public registers, the more those that lack them will find their image tarnished.

The UK has positioned itself as a global leader, calling at an anti-corruption summit last October for a “critical mass” of countries to publish ownership. Showing leadership and dealing with its own dirty money issues, however, requires the UK to clean up its backyard. The government must find a way to persuade overseas territories and dependencies that adopting public registers is in their interests as financial centres.