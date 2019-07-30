Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss how the overhaul at Deutsche Bank is going, catch up with the challenges facing challenger banks and look at why Citigroup is coming under pressure to restructure. With special guest Mark Mullen, chief executive of Atom Bank
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Nick Megaw, retail banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producers: Andrew Georgiades and Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
