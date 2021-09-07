Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.

Simple agreements and understandings can make a huge positive difference to partnership confidence and efficacy. This simple defence problem got the better of many pairs who should have found it easy.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West NB NB 1H NB 2C NB 3NT

West leads a standard K♦, dummy plays low, and so does East and the declarer. What should West do next?

This is an easy problem, but many West players didn’t think so.

One simple, but highly effective, way of signalling is to play that when your partner leads an honour card against a no-trump contract, you virtually always play any honour you have immediately. Without an honour card, you show count. So, here, when East drops 2♦, this denies both A♦ and J♦, and shows an odd number of little cards.

This reveals that South has invoked the “Bath Coup” and West should not lead another diamond. Instead, West seeks East’s possible entry, so that East can return a diamond to him. Leading dummy’s long suit is wrong, South bid hearts, so 7♠ is tried.

East grabs the trick with A♠, returns 9♦, and South’s diamond holding is broken open. When West regains the lead with A♣, he has his diamond winners to cash.

Do you and your partner have a solid carding agreement in such a situation?



