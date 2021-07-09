All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which rebellion was ended by the Battle of Sedgemoor in 1685? Whose 1932 novel A Glastonbury Romance made much of the town’s links with King Arthur and the Holy Grail? Who made only one other film appearance — 15 years later — after starring as the football-playing love interest in Gregory’s Girl (1981)? Whose comic creations include Sandy Stone, Neil Singleton and Sir Les Patterson? What type of clothing is also the title of the first single released from Taylor Swift’s lockdown album Folklore? © Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Which motorway service station is approximately five miles from Milton Keynes (above)? © Universal History Archive/Getty Images In Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, what’s the name of Long John Silver’s parrot (above)? What title was Antony Armstrong-Jones given after marrying Princess Margaret? Who captained the England cricket team to 10 consecutive Test defeats in the mid-1980s? Which medical condition is also the title of a Noël Coward play?

Click here for the answers