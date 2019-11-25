UK general election: Battleground dispatches

FT reporters travel around the country to hear from voters ahead of the December 12 poll

© Charlie Bibby/FT
Could the ‘Beast of Bolsover’ be beaten by Brexit?

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner under threat as Leave voters threaten to transform UK election map

Odds favour Lib Dems in Cheltenham election race

Remain-voting seat turns against Tories after Johnson’s pledge to take UK out of EU

Scottish nationalists set to squeeze Tories at election

SNP looks to benefit from Conservative disaffection with Johnson north of the border

DUP’s Nigel Dodds battles to hold Westminster seat

Anti-Brexit pact between nationalists puts pressure on unionist strongman

Rebel in tweed battles against former party

Remain campaigner and former cabinet minister Dominic Grieve has no qualms about facing off against Tories