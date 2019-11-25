UK general election: Battleground dispatches FT reporters travel around the country to hear from voters ahead of the December 12 poll © Charlie Bibby/FT Could the ‘Beast of Bolsover’ be beaten by Brexit? Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner under threat as Leave voters threaten to transform UK election map Monday, 25 November, 2019 Odds favour Lib Dems in Cheltenham election race Remain-voting seat turns against Tories after Johnson’s pledge to take UK out of EU Monday, 25 November, 2019 Scottish nationalists set to squeeze Tories at election SNP looks to benefit from Conservative disaffection with Johnson north of the border Monday, 25 November, 2019 DUP’s Nigel Dodds battles to hold Westminster seat Anti-Brexit pact between nationalists puts pressure on unionist strongman Monday, 25 November, 2019 Rebel in tweed battles against former party Remain campaigner and former cabinet minister Dominic Grieve has no qualms about facing off against Tories Monday, 25 November, 2019