Wilbur Ross hits back at Xi at Senate hearing, Obama threatens not to stay silent and the team running Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Wilbur Ross, the billionaire businessman set to oversee trade policy for Donald Trump, hit back at Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his bid to become the leading advocate for globalisation, calling China the “most protectionist” major economy. The criticism, made during a flurry of US Senate confirmation hearings in the past 24 hours, is the latest in a torrent of criticism from the president-elect and his closest advisers against Beijing that has sparked concerns of a US-China trade war.

Another memorable moment at this week’s Senate confirmation sessions was when Mr Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, suggested guns have a place in schools due to the threat from grizzly bears. Other hearings included Mr Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency pick, Scott Pruitt, who conceded that climate change was not a Chinese hoax, and health secretary nominee Tom Price, who defended himself from accusations of inappropriate financial investments. (FT, NBC, Vox, CNN)

In the news

2016 warmest year on record Data from Nasa and the UK Met Office show temperatures were about 0.07C above the 2015 mark, the third year in a row to break the record. Here is a visual explanation of how last year became the hottest on record and how of the 17 hottest years ever recorded, 16 have now occurred since 2000. (FT, NYT)

Ministers warn against ‘punitive’ Brexit deal Senior British ministers struck a combative note on Brexit negotiations after Theresa May’s speech on the UK’s objectives, with Boris Johnson likening François Hollande to a second world war prison guard. Meanwhile, red lines and battle lines are beginning to emerge — here are the early fights that will shape the Brexit outcome. (FT)

Relief at Samsung A South Korean court has denied the request of prosecutors to arrest Samsung group heir-apparent and de facto head Lee Jae-yong for his alleged role in a snowballing corruption scandal poised to topple President Park Geun-hye. (FT)

US interest rates Janet Yellen, the Fed chair, has warned that the US risks a “nasty surprise” if it waits too long to continue raising interest rates. It comes as China cut its holdings of US Treasuries by $66bn in November, reducing its position in the haven debt to the lowest level since 2010 — an acceleration in sales that threatens a rise in US interest rates if it continues. (FT)

Transition trouble in Gambia Tourists are being evacuated from the west African country as political tensions escalate. This week the national assembly passed a resolution allowing President Yahya Jammeh to remain in office for three months, even though he lost a presidential election in December. Thursday is supposed to be inauguration day, but the president-elect remains outside the country. (Guardian, FT)

Toyota, HSBC and UBS warn of Brexit damage Carmakers and financial services have responded negatively to Theresa May’s Brexit plans. Toyota warned that it was considering “how to survive” in a UK outside the EU single market while Andrea Orcel, the president of UBS’s investment bank, said it “would have to move bankers” from London. HSBC confirmed plans to move 1,000 London roles to Paris. (FT)

Davos briefing

Read our full special report The World, coinciding with Davos.

A wary embrace for Trump from Davos leaders The corporate chieftains at Davos are warming to Mr Trump: expressing the hope that, despite his sometimes anti-business rhetoric, he will pursue a pro-business agenda and help push the world on to a path of higher growth. (FT)

New vaccine coalition to prevent epidemics A billion-dollar global coalition will create new vaccines to protect the world against emerging viruses that could cause catastrophic epidemics. Bill Gates, one of the coalition’s biggest backers through his foundation, said he hoped to cut the time between identifying and deploying a vaccine from as many as 10 years today to less than 12 months. (FT)

Biden’s parting words Joe Biden, outgoing vice-president, used his final speech to take a parting shot at Vladimir Putin — whom he accused of trying to “whittle away at the European project” — and draw stark contrasts between the Obama administration’s Russia policies and those of Mr Trump. (FT)

How tech is taking over finance It is a transformation, leading professionals attending Davos have told the Financial Times, that is likely to lead to widespread automation, a blur in the dividing line between finance and technology and, ultimately, widespread consolidation. (FT)

Follow Davos events on the World Economic Forum website.

It’s a big day for

The European Central Bank The ECB holds its first monetary policy meeting of 2017, about a month after it extended its landmark bond purchase programme by at least nine months. Here is what to expect. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Obama’s legacy When President Obama arrived in office eight years ago, the departing President George W Bush essentially withdrew from public life, declaring that his successor “deserves my silence.” It was an approach Mr Obama appreciated but, judging by his final news conference on Thursday, does not intend to follow. But the onset of full Republican control of the federal government may mean doom for the outgoing president’s legacy. Here’s a look at the complicated one he leaves behind for black America and his historic clemency record. (FT, NYT)

The Jesse James of the Libor scandal Bankers lied, cheated and colluded to rig the one of the world’s most important numbers for years. But after the global financial crisis hit, regulators were hot on their trail. An in-depth read on Tom Hayes, the scandal’s star player. (Guardian)

Can Toshiba survive? Inside the “humiliating” decline for a group that in its earliest incarnations gave Japan its first electric streetlamps, power stations, lightbulbs, refrigerators and colour televisions. (FT)

Wrong dance partner? “Coddling the bear while poking the dragon — it is a combination for market uncertainty and downside surprises. Of the two dance partners, US financial linkages with China are far thicker than those with Russia,” one expert warns. (FT)

Meet the team running Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page They do not just write his Facebook posts or delete spam on his page. Facebook also has professional photographers snap him, say, taking a run in Beijing or reading to his daughter. As the CEO also spends more time meeting diplomats and investing his personal fortune in philanthropic causes, it is no wonder people are speculating he might run for public office. (Bloomberg)

Video of the day

Why Macron is on the rise Paris bureau chief Anne-Sylvaine Chassany looks at what’s behind the rise in popularity of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential race. Mr Macron, a former Socialist economy minister, is standing as an independent. (FT)