Why the Russian opposition leader returned to face his persecutors

Gideon talks to journalists Arkady Ostrovsky and Max Seddon in Moscow about why Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny decided to return home after he was poisoned and what his political movement can achieve if its leader is in jail. Max Seddon is the FT’s Moscow correspondent and Arkady Ostrovsky is author of The Invention of Russia, winner of the 2016 Orwell Prize, and a staff journalist for The Economist. Clips: Reuters, RFE/RL Russian Service, Al Jazeera English, “Aquadiskoteka” by Cream Soda









