The best (seriously) remote retreats

FT SeriesThe best (seriously) remote retreats When “getaway” means far, far away© Robin Gautier | Peanmeanach BothyLife on the edge of the world: making a home remote from societySparked by the pandemic, more people are opting for an alternative existence far from pollution, crime — and peopleFive new getaways far from the frayFrom tented camps in Rajasthan to whale adventures in NorwayIn the Highlands, a lonely bothy begins a new lifeIn an abandoned village at the end of the roadless Ardnish peninsula, a spartan cottage offers shelter, escape from the digital world — and a new model for the bothy movementCould a Devon retreat teach me to love trail running?Urban runner Laura Noonan swaps city pavements for the hills and fields of DartmoorAlone with the animals in Tanzania’s newest national park On land previously used for hunting, Ugalla River National Park boasts an abundance of wildlife and a landscape empty of peopleTravel news: island retreats for peace, pampering and privacyCoastal idylls from the Cyclades to the BVI