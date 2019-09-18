Quinn Industrial Holdings undated handout photo of their chief operating officer Kevin Lunney who has been abducted and seriously assaulted before being dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 18, 2019. The PSNI are investigating after the 50-year-old businessman was taken from his home in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday evening. Mr Lunney was seriously assaulted before being left across the border at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan. See PA story CRIME Abduction. Photo credit should read: Quinn Industrial Holdings/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Kevin Lunney © Quinn Industrial Holdings/PA

Arthur Beesley in Dublin

Print this page

Police are investigating the abduction of a Northern Irish executive who was found south of the border with serious “life-changing” injuries.

Kevin Lunney, chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, a network of companies headquartered in county Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, was taken from his car by four masked men on Tuesday evening and beaten severely before being dumped by the side of a road in county Cavan in the Irish republic, according to Northern Irish police.

QIH companies were once owned by Sean Quinn, the former billionaire whose business empire collapsed after he made disastrous investments in the defunct Anglo Irish Bank before the 2008 crash. Mr Quinn was an adviser to the group after its buyout by private equity funds Contrarian Capital, Brigade Capital and Silver Point and local managers — including Mr Lunney.

QIH, which employs 830 people at plants in Fermanagh and Cavan, has complained for years of intimidation against its executives, including physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of senior staff. In the past the company has alleged it was being targeted by supporters of Mr Quinn, who has spoken publicly of his desire to return to his former business.

Mr Quinn has condemned the intimidation and denied any involvement.

A senior Irish security official said Mr Lunney’s attackers were suspected of having links to Irish republican paramilitaries in the border region. “[The attackers] can’t operate in these areas without that kind of element being involved,” he said.

In a statement published in the Irish Times on Wednesday, Mr Quinn’s family said it was “absolutely horrified” by the attack on Mr Lunney “and angered that our former ownership of those businesses is being associated in any way with such abhorrent acts”.

Clive Beatty, a Police Service of Northern Ireland superintendent, said the attack was “severe and savage”. He added: “Although not life threatening, [the injuries] will be definitely life-changing and he is assisting us with the inquiry as much as he can.”

Adrian Barden, Quinn Industrial Holdings chairman, said: “For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst.”

Get alerts on Northern Ireland when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Follow the topics in this article