Police are investigating the abduction of a Northern Irish executive who was found south of the border with serious “life-changing” injuries.

Kevin Lunney, chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, a network of companies headquartered in county Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, was taken from his car by four masked men on Tuesday evening and beaten severely before being dumped by the side of a road in county Cavan in the Irish republic, according to Northern Irish police.

QIH companies were once owned by Sean Quinn, the former billionaire whose business empire collapsed after he made disastrous investments in the defunct Anglo Irish Bank before the 2008 crash. Mr Quinn was an adviser to the group after its buyout by private equity funds Contrarian Capital, Brigade Capital and Silver Point and local managers — including Mr Lunney.

QIH, which employs 830 people at plants in Fermanagh and Cavan, has complained for years of intimidation against its executives, including physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of senior staff. In the past the company has alleged it was being targeted by supporters of Mr Quinn, who has spoken publicly of his desire to return to his former business.

Mr Quinn has condemned the intimidation and denied any involvement.

A senior Irish security official said Mr Lunney’s attackers were suspected of having links to Irish republican paramilitaries in the border region. “[The attackers] can’t operate in these areas without that kind of element being involved,” he said.

In a statement published in the Irish Times on Wednesday, Mr Quinn’s family said it was “absolutely horrified” by the attack on Mr Lunney “and angered that our former ownership of those businesses is being associated in any way with such abhorrent acts”.

Clive Beatty, a Police Service of Northern Ireland superintendent, said the attack was “severe and savage”. He added: “Although not life threatening, [the injuries] will be definitely life-changing and he is assisting us with the inquiry as much as he can.”

Adrian Barden, Quinn Industrial Holdings chairman, said: “For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst.”