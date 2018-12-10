Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Global carbon dioxide emissions are accelerating, despite pledges by nearly 200 countries to limit global warming. So what can be done?  Can science provide the answers? Professor Nilay Shah, of London’s Imperial College, tells Clive Cookson about the findings of a recent report on the subject


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Clive Cookson, science editor and Nilay Shah, professor of chemical engineering at Imperial College, London.  Producer: Fiona Symon

