Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global carbon dioxide emissions are accelerating, despite pledges by nearly 200 countries to limit global warming. So what can be done? Can science provide the answers? Professor Nilay Shah, of London’s Imperial College, tells Clive Cookson about the findings of a recent report on the subject





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Clive Cookson, science editor and Nilay Shah, professor of chemical engineering at Imperial College, London. Producer: Fiona Symon