The Financial Times will publish its third annual list of Europe’s Diversity Leaders at the end of this year and we are once again inviting FT readers to help us collect data for this ranking of inclusive businesses.

After a year in which diversity has gained greater attention in both politics and business, the survey will show the extent to which listed and privately held companies in 16 European countries have achieved a diverse and inclusive workforce. This will be based on the perceptions of their employees and peers who take part in this survey.

In 2020, the ranking was topped by Biocoop, a French organic food retailer, which won praise for gender diversity. It was followed in second place by Infineon, the German chipmaker, then Booking.com, the Netherlands-based travel company.

As with last year’s list of Diversity Leaders, eligible businesses must employ at least 250 people and be based in one of the following countries: Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Norway; Poland; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland and the UK.

The survey will assess companies’ success in promoting five aspects of diversity: gender balance, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability. The report will be published as part of a special report in the Financial Times newspaper and on FT.com on November 17.

Readers, employees, HR experts and recruiters can complete this online questionnaire, which should take no more than eight minutes. The data will be collated and checked by Statista, our research partner.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday June 11. All responses will be anonymised for publication.

Separately, Statista will invite selected HR managers and recruitment consultants to participate via email. It will also invite a large sample of employees in its online panel to take part.

In addition to the answers gathered through this survey, Statista will be scouring publicly available data and conducting extensive research to further investigate companies’ commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Please email any further questions you may have to diversity@statista.com. Readers can follow #diversityleaders on Twitter.