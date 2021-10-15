All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which citrus fruit was developed by a French missionary at an Algerian orphanage in the 1890s?

In which Bellini opera is the eponymous main character a Druid high priestess?

© Culture Club/Getty Images In the Bible, who’s the wife of Abraham and the mother of Isaac?

© Adrian Dennis/AFP/ Getty Images In football, who holds the joint record for most goals scored for Scotland, as well as the record for the third most goals scored for Manchester United?

Which Spanish king had an Asian country named after him?

Which of the main four Sex and the City characters has the surname Jones?

What two French words follow “My” in the title of a Stevie Wonder single?

Sue Snell is the only survivor of a school prom in which 1976 horror film, named after its main character?

The Penguin Classics edition of which 1748 novel by Samuel Richardson runs to more than 1,500 pages?