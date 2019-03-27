The proposed sale of British satellite group Inmarsat to private equity buyers led by Apax could trigger a sense of déjà vu for some.

The same private equity house backed the buyout of Inmarsat 16 years ago. It floated the company in 2005 and, having performed a similar feat with rival satellite group Intelsat, left the sector alone.

Yet 14 years after it sold up, Apax has led a consortium to try to take Inmarsat private again.

At first glance, little has changed, with many of the same management teams in place. Salim Nathoo, who negotiated the original deal for Apax and is now a partner in its telecoms and technology team, led the latest bid. Andrew Sillitoe, who was also on the original buyout is now co-chief executive of Apax. Andrew Sukawaty has been Inmarsat’s chairman since the previous Apax ownership.

“They know our sector very well,” Rupert Pearce, chief executive of Inmarsat, said of the Apax team. “That added a lot of credibility when they walked through the door.”

Yet despite the familiar faces, Inmarsat, and the broader satellite sector, has radically changed.

Inmarsat, which has its headquarters on the Old Street roundabout overlooking London’s tech-focused Shoreditch, was founded as a marine safety company by the UN in the 1970s. When it floated in 2005, satellite companies were generating huge amounts of cash from long-term contracts to provide connectivity to broadcasters, mobile phone companies and, in the UK company’s case, ships, planes and soldiers in remote areas.

But in recent years these companies have rapidly burnt through capital as they launched new satellites to provide broadband-like services, while stiffer competition has emerged from telecoms groups and start-up rivals such as SoftBank-backed OneWeb. New growth opportunities such as in-flight WiFi, have failed to offset the loss of older revenue for the established providers.

Inmarsat’s shares traded at a 12-year low in the run-up to this week’s bid. Three years ago they were more than £11, twice the agreed offer price.

“Inmarsat has not been a resounding success as a public company, with the £4.38 share price prior to the bid comparing with its £2.45 IPO price from 14 years ago,” said Megabuyte research.

If the takeover goes through, it would remove another company from the UK’s thinning ranks of listed communications businesses.

Rival European satellite groups have also suffered a collapse in value in the past few years.

Eutelsat, which considered a bid for Inmarsat last year, has halved in value since 2015, while SES has also been hit. Intelsat and Avanti have struggled with their balance sheets over the past year because of huge debt loads.

Inmarsat’s board rejected a similarly priced bid from US rival EchoStar last year as significantly undervaluing the business. But Mr Pearce said the recommendation of the latest offer did not represent a “downcast” view. “There was clear water between what was on the table last summer and what is on the table today.”

Apax teamed up with Warburg Pincus and a host of funds as part of its proposal to buy Inmarsat for an enterprise value of $6bn. The private equity company considered a number of assets in the European satellite sector before returning to the UK group, which offered a good combination of long-term growth and a very low valuation according to a person with direct knowledge of the planned deal.

Mr Pearce said it would take another two years of investing more than Inmarsat earns in its new satellites to refocus the company on in-flight and industrial “internet of things” connectivity.

He said in-flight WiFi was “at the starting gate waiting to take off” but that investors needed a long-term vision.

“It is a long-term transformation story. It is a few years until we are in a steady state. Our share price has been volatile. Shareholders now have the option to ask are you in for the long haul or is this a good time to cash out.”

Olivier Moral, an analyst at HSBC, said the Inmarsat bid could prove to be a catalyst for more deals. “Could this offer trigger the consolidation of the sector that we expect? With significant capacity being added in the next few years as global coverage becomes the standard, our base-case scenario is for the satellite market to consolidate,” he said, describing Inmarsat as a “natural target”.

Satellite companies — notably SES and Intelsat — could receive a boost as US regulators consider whether to allow them to sell chunks of their C-band spectrum used to transmit video to telecoms companies for 5G capacity. The prospect of a valuable spectrum auction has sent Intelsat’s share price sharply higher over the past year.

However, some in the private equity sector believe the uncertainty around the spectrum sales — and the high debt levels of satellite companies — could deter buyers for a while.

“Don’t expect a raft of deals,” said one person in the private equity sector.