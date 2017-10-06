The MBA is a Grand Tour in the age of Airbnb

More than 11m people this year will apply for places at business schools. But the nature of what they are learning is changing. King’s College London will open its business school next month without offering an MBA programme, for decades the gold standard of general management education. Employers don’t want it, they say. They’d rather “more malleable” recruits, younger, trainable talent. King’s is going to focus on snappier courses in more specific skills such as finance and digital management.

It has been a long time coming, but the one or two-year MBA course feels like the Grand Tour of business education in an age of Airbnb. Its graduates are being crowned with powdered wigs just as the digital revolutionaries are sharpening the guillotine.

I recently met an investment manager in New York who said he had decided never to hire another MBA. What he liked were smart young people from any field, whom he could train from nothing, and shield from groupthink, consensus and all the other wretched forces that leave people with that most destructive thought: “This may be insane, but it’s just how things are done.” That way lies broken companies and global financial crises.

But calling a crash in MBAs is risky. They and the schools that churn them out are survivors. Despite a long, and often well-deserved, reputation for being epically full of it, MBAs are very much with us, running important companies and institutions.

Last year, I went to my 10-year Harvard Business School reunion. Harvard does these things very well. A packed schedule of talks, lavishly catered meals, branded merchandise, activities for the kids. My peers had done a huge range of things. Some had gone off and made fortunes in hedge funds and private equity. Others had joined mighty Fortune 50 companies to sell breakfast cereal and credit cards, or headed west to Google and Amazon or raise heaps of venture money for their start-ups. One, a former Stealth bomber pilot, was now teaching leadership at a university in Idaho and delighted by how it had all turned out. Most were married with children. They seemed a very happy bunch.

Yet the lurking question was what had Harvard had to do with it? These were all highly motivated, well-educated people. If HBS did not exist, their lives would probably have been no different. They would have done exactly what they did — made money and run things. By the time they got to Harvard, they were 99 per cent of the way there. Harvard Business School kicked them into the upper reaches of the 1 per cent.

MBA programmes spin a good line about their graduates leading positive change. But their obsession with network building suggests they are really about heaving open the gap between haves and have nots that little bit wider.

In my very first finance course at Harvard, I was taught by Mihir Desai, now a lofty full professor at both Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School. In his new book The Wisdom of Finance, he writes about how many of his MBA students avoid risk in order to retain their “optionality”, a concept they had picked up from finance.

They “end up,” Prof Desai says, “remaining in companies . . . that were initially intended as way stations that would create more optionality on the path to their actual entrepreneurial, social, or political goals. They often end up saying to themselves, ‘Why not stay another year and create more options for down the road?’ The tool that was supposed to lead to more risk-taking ends up preventing it.” Instead of swaggering out into the world, too many hide, frustrated, in services companies.

In his new memoir, It Takes a Tribe, Will Dean says that entrepreneurs learn by doing, while MBAs fail by over-thinking

Will Dean, the founder of the wildly popular Tough Mudder obstacle races, graduated from HBS in 2008. His professors called his business plan for Tough Mudder “too optimistic” and “simplistic”. They advised him to be a management consultant. Hundreds of races, and hundreds of millions of dollars in sales later, Mr Dean has proved them spectacularly wrong.

In his new memoir, It Takes a Tribe, he says that entrepreneurs learn by doing, while MBAs fail by over-thinking. He describes the “marshmallow challenge” set by Peter Skillman, a former head of design at the smartphone company Palm. A team of four or five people is asked to build the tallest possible structure using 20 strands of dry spaghetti, a roll of tape, a ball of string and a marshmallow, in 18 minutes. Mr Skillman found the most successful were children just out of kindergarten. They immediately began building, and if their tower collapsed, they would build again. The worst were recent MBA graduates. They would start by arguing about who had the most expertise, then sketch blueprints and make calculations before constructing a tower. If it collapsed, they had no time left to start over.

Life in business these days, even at big companies, is a succession of marshmallow challenges, rapid prototyping in search of solutions to keep up with the fevered pace of technological change and global competition. Business schools are frantically advertising their reinvention with innovation hubs and design labs. But their core product — the cozy, languid, option-rich MBA programme — looks in need of a reboot.

The writer, a managing director at Banco Santander, is author of ‘What They Teach You at Harvard Business School’