Paul Mendelson

Jump to comments section Print this page

With so much Duplicate Pairs being played online now, your focus must be on the fundamental tactic of this form of the game: minimising every minus score; maximising every plus score.

Bidding
Dealer: East Game All
NorthEastSouthWest
NBNBNB
1NT

In an event with a UK field, North opened 1NT and made 8 tricks, scoring +120. All seemed fine until N/S saw their score: 0 per cent

At all other tables, East had opened 1NT and had played there. Every declarer failed by two tricks, scoring N/S +200.

This highlights a key element at Duplicate: take far fewer risks when vulnerable. For a no-trump contract, East’s hand is very poor: aces and kings play well at suit contracts, but poorly in no-trumps, where queens jacks, tens and nines are more valuable. Even playing a Strong NT, opening 1C or 1D here when vulnerable is likely to be wrong more than 50 per cent of the time. Add in a couple of tens, and now the pre-emptive value of a 1NT opener probably outweighs the risk.

The same calculation applies to 4-4-4-1 hands where, opening with 12 or a poor 13pts (where there is a singleton honour) is against the odds. Even with a good 13pts or more, this shape of hand is awkward, but the risk of missing game means that you must open.

These risk-averse actions may seem counter-intuitive in such an aggressive game, but -200 is almost always a bad score, and any action to avoid it will do well long term.

Get alerts on Bridge - Card game when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article