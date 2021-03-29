With so much Duplicate Pairs being played online now, your focus must be on the fundamental tactic of this form of the game: minimising every minus score; maximising every plus score.

Bidding Dealer: East Game All North East South West — NB NB NB 1NT

In an event with a UK field, North opened 1NT and made 8 tricks, scoring +120. All seemed fine until N/S saw their score: 0 per cent

At all other tables, East had opened 1NT and had played there. Every declarer failed by two tricks, scoring N/S +200.

This highlights a key element at Duplicate: take far fewer risks when vulnerable. For a no-trump contract, East’s hand is very poor: aces and kings play well at suit contracts, but poorly in no-trumps, where queens jacks, tens and nines are more valuable. Even playing a Strong NT, opening 1C or 1D here when vulnerable is likely to be wrong more than 50 per cent of the time. Add in a couple of tens, and now the pre-emptive value of a 1NT opener probably outweighs the risk.

The same calculation applies to 4-4-4-1 hands where, opening with 12 or a poor 13pts (where there is a singleton honour) is against the odds. Even with a good 13pts or more, this shape of hand is awkward, but the risk of missing game means that you must open.

These risk-averse actions may seem counter-intuitive in such an aggressive game, but -200 is almost always a bad score, and any action to avoid it will do well long term.