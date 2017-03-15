Is there a league table for fund charges?

I am reviewing my savings and looking for suitable funds to invest in. There has been much talk of falling fund management fees, and I was wondering if there is a league table which lists clearly and simply the total charges levied on all the leading general managed funds. Where do I find such a table?

It would indeed be useful if such a table were available to the general public but as far as I am aware there is none, says Robert Lockie, certified financial planner at Bloomsbury Financial Planning.

Costs are important because very few of the factors affecting the returns that your investments earn can be influenced by the investor. Broadly, these are the types of asset you own, how much of each that you own and the costs you pay to do so and every pound that you pay to someone else, including taxes, is one that you can’t spend on meeting your own objectives.

Since the entire market is owned by all investors, in aggregate they must earn the market return before costs. Therefore, as Nobel laureate Bill Sharpe pointed out in a very accessible paper, in the long term the investors who then pay less of that return in costs are likely to outperform the ones who pay more.

The internet abounds with “best buy” tables, many of which appear to be selected on the basis of their past — often recent — performance, despite the fact that there is substantial academic evidence to suggest that this is not a sound predictor of future returns.

Costs, on the other hand, have been shown to be a rather better tool in this regard so it is unfortunate that no data provider appears to have recognised this in the offerings that they make available, unless you are willing to subscribe to services such as Morningstar.

An honourable mention must go to the Association of Investment Companies, the trade body for closed-end investment companies, which has long published statistics for its members which include annual costs, although the format of this will change later this year. However, while investment companies are a significant part of the funds market, far more cash is invested in open-ended investment companies (OEICs) and unit trusts.

Regrettably, the equivalent trade body for open-ended companies, the Investment Association, offers no such equivalent in its own statistics. Investors in open-ended funds are therefore faced with the tedious task of looking at the factsheets for those funds that are of interest to them and compiling their own tables. The good thing is that costs tend to be fairly constant from year to year, so the exercise need not be carried out too frequently.

When looking at the published costs, the ongoing charges figure (OCF) — formerly the inaccurately named “total expense ratio” — is the one on which to focus, although it excludes the costs of trading within the fund; funds with high turnover incur higher costs than those with low turnover. This is reflected in performance but is not a declared explicit cost, but it can have at least as much impact on investors’ returns.

Sian Thomas, financial adviser, at Hargreaves Lansdown says some of the main things to consider when reviewing your cash/investment portfolio mix are: what are your main investment objectives and timescales? Do you need income or growth? How much risk are you taking and is this still a suitable level?

Funds are a good place to start for most investors. There are more than 2,500 different funds to choose from which are categorised into sectors. There are no specific “lists” of funds available as you describe although various investment supermarket services provide information and sorting tools to allow you to compare issues such as costs, yields and performance of funds by sector, fund group or alphabetically.

However, it is rarely a good idea to base an investment decision on cost alone. It is one factor and you should consider what you want from your investments, your timescales and how much volatility and risk you are prepared to accept. It is also important to ensure you have enough of a cash reserve and that your investment portfolio is balanced and diversified.

Annual charges on funds vary enormously, from passive or tracker funds that cost as little as 0.06 per cent per annum to multi manager or “fund of funds” which can have annual costs of 2 per cent and over. A higher annual management charge should mean that a fund is actively managed. Here, the fund manager is attempting to make good investment decisions to generate good returns for investors. But few active managers get it right and they vary in terms of skill, experience and past performance and it is important to choose the right fund manager based on their credentials.

Passive funds have lower charges because there is no active management and the investment simply tracks an underlying index such as the FTSE All Share. If cost is the primary concern, this route will be more attractive to you.

