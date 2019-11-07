FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

Three parties strongly committed to Britain remaining in the EU — the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru — have today announced a pact to maximise their chances of winning seats at the general election.

The question many analysts are asking today is: how much of a difference will this pact make to the overall election result?

On the face of it, the effort by the “Unite to Remain” alliance is impressive. All three parties have announced a plan to step aside for each other in 60 seats across England and Wales.

Their alliance is intended to give a free run to the one pro-remain party candidate who will end up standing in each constituency.

This co-operation can certainly bring results. A similar pact helped the Lib Dems win the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in August, overturning a Conservative majority of 8,000.

However, this BBC analysis suggests none of the contests in the 60 seats in question would have had a different result in 2017 if the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and Green votes had been added together.

There are two reasons why this alliance could still be an important factor at the election.

First, many remainers believe this election is the last chance to stop Brexit. If Boris Johnson wins a clear majority, Britain will definitely leave the EU. So the spotlight on the single remain candidate in each constituency could be important.

Second, the alliance could have a wider effect. As Anthony Wells of the pollster YouGov says: “It may make an impact in terms of raising wider public awareness about the importance of tactical voting and co-operation. The news that remain parties are collaborating like this in some sixty seats could encourage remain voters elsewhere to think harder about who is the stop Brexit candidate.”

Co-operation of this kind is pretty rare in UK politics. According to Heidi Allen, the Lib Dem politician who engineered the agreement, the last time anything similar was attempted was at the 1918 “coupon” election.

But the fact is that an alliance like this would be a great deal more effective if it involved Labour. The problem is that any accord with Jeremy Corbyn is anathema to the three other parties — and can’t possibly happen.



