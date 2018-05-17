PayPal is paying $2.2bn to buy iZettle, snapping up the Swedish payments start-up just before it was set to become the biggest fintech in Europe to list.

The US payments group is paying double the amount iZettle, which is focused on Europe and Latin America, was targeting in its IPO, which was due to take place at the end of this month.

iZettle would become only the latest star of the Swedish tech scene to be bought up by a bigger US rival after both Skype and Mojang were bought by Microsoft before being able to list.

The deal is likely to fuel anxiety over how few of the prospects in European technology resist the urge to sell out and instead try to develop into big companies to rival their US competitors. Even Spotify, the one-time darling of the Stockholm scene, recently listed in New York as its centre of gravity moves away from Sweden.

“Small businesses are the engine of the global economy and we are continuing to expand our platform to help them compete and win online, in-store and via mobile,” said Dan Schulman, PayPal’s president and chief executive.

“iZettle and PayPal are a strategic fit, with a shared mission, values and culture — and complementary product offerings and geographies.

$1.1bn Valuation iZettle was aiming for in its listing

“With nearly half a million merchants on their platform, Jacob de Geer [iZettle’s chief executive and founder] and his team add best-in-class capabilities and talent that will expand PayPal’s market opportunity to be a global one-stop solution for omnichannel commerce.”

iZettle first shot to attention for its portable credit card readers used by everyone from coffee shops to homeless magazine sellers and has since broadened out to appeal to small businesses and their ecommerce operations.

Its main rival is Square, the US payments group co-founded and run by Twitter’s creator, Jack Dorsey. But Square and iZettle compete only in the UK as the Swedish group has mostly stuck to Europe as well as Mexico and Brazil.

iZettle, whose owners include Mastercard, American Express and Santander, as well as venture capital firms such as Index Ventures and Dawn Capital, was hoping for a valuation of about $1.1bn in its listing. “The sum offered was just so much they couldn’t fail to accept it,” said a person familiar with iZettle’s management.

iZettle is still lossmaking, making negative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of minus SKr232m ($27m) last year on revenues of SKr776m. As part of its IPO process, it said it was aiming to break even by 2020.

Mr de Geer will continue to lead iZettle, reporting to PayPal’s chief operating officer. PayPal said the deal would dilute its previously communicated earnings per share by about $0.01.

Evercore advised PayPal and JPMorgan iZettle.