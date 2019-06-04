The harder they come, the harder they fall. UK fund manager Neil Woodford was once a formidable stock picker and scourge of self-serving bosses. An exodus of investors from his struggling Equity Income Fund has forced him to suspend withdrawals. This looks like the beginning of the end for Woodford Investment Management in its current form. The run on the fund is a notable defeat for active managers, who are under pressure from passive rivals.

To buy active funds, investors have to believe star managers have skills. Passive alternatives do not demand faith, only an acceptance that returns will roughly match an index.

Mr Woodford’s fund flop adds anecdotal oomph to broader evidence in favour of passive management. A 10-year study by Morningstar shows that very few European active managers beat passive peers. The open-ended Woodford Equity Income Fund has trailed rivals, according to Bloomberg, by 12 percentage points over three years and the FTSE All-Share index by even more.

Gating the fund, shrunken to £3.5bn, leaves Mr Woodford to reduce stakes heavily, particularly illiquid unquoted shares, to cover redemptions. The star manager is no longer the defensive ninja who made money from utilities and tobacco. A portfolio focused on biotechs, housebuilders and financials was meant to profit from innovation and UK growth.

Mr Woodford’s travails are a blow to science-based companies, as well as active managers. His listed Patient Capital Trust, a specialist in cutting-edge start-ups, trades on a 25 per cent discount to net assets, the widest since its inception four years ago. At that level, it looks like a sitting duck for any activist demanding a wind-up.

Backers such as Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place will have to weigh the impact to their reputations of sticking with Mr Woodford. Recent stock market manoeuvres by this onetime champion of transparency have discomfited some fellow fund managers.

Investors with better recent records should recall that they, like Caesar, are also mortal. The fallibility of active managers is the weakness of their model. Some WIM investors will switch into index funds. Here, they are only exposed to the failings of index selection committees, which trigger few embarrassing blow-ups. Systematic businesses generally beat those dependent on personal élan.