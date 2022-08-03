Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Since the 2008 financial crisis, it’s become more and more difficult for Americans to chart a path toward financial security. Things like buying a house and paying off student loans have become more challenging for young people to do. And that’s given rise to a new generation of investors the FT’s Madison Darbyshire calls “generation moonshot.”

Clips courtesy of NBC News, CNBC, ABC News, CBS

For further reading:

Generation moonshot: why young investors are not ready to give up on risk

How retail investors can navigate the rough terrain of US equities

A year on, we haven’t absorbed the lessons of the GameStop saga

On Twitter, follow Madison Darbyshire (@MADarbyshire) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Behind the Money when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast