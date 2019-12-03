Kamala Harris has suspended her presidential campaign, becoming the highest-profile Democrat so far to drop out of the race to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

In an email to supporters on Tuesday, Ms Harris said her campaign “simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue”.

In an apparent dig at former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race late last month, Ms Harris added: “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Ms Harris is a former prosecutor who was the attorney-general of California before being elected as a US senator in 2016, and had been seen as a potential frontrunner among Democrats vying for the party’s presidential nomination when she declared her candidacy in January. She received a burst of support over the summer after attacking former vice-president Joe Biden in a televised debate over his record on race.

But Ms Harris has struggled to break through in the polls, languishing behind Mr Biden, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The latest average of polls compiled by the website Real Clear Politics showed Ms Harris had the backing of just 3.4 per cent of likely Democratic voters nationwide, and 3.3 per cent and 2.7 per cent in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively.