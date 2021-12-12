This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand, Supply, Price Elasticity of Supply, Economic Development

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Coffee hits 10-year high as shipping bottlenecks squeeze supply

Identify five factors which have caused coffee prices to rally to a 10-year high

Compare the price of Arabica coffee during the period shown

Explain the impact of the supply-side constraints on the price elasticity of supply of coffee

Using your own knowledge, and with reference to the article, analyse the volatility of coffee farmers’ income

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College