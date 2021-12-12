Economics class: Coffee hits 10-year high as shipping bottlenecks squeeze supply
Specification:
Demand, Supply, Price Elasticity of Supply, Economic Development
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Coffee hits 10-year high as shipping bottlenecks squeeze supply
Identify five factors which have caused coffee prices to rally to a 10-year high
Compare the price of Arabica coffee during the period shown
Explain the impact of the supply-side constraints on the price elasticity of supply of coffee
Using your own knowledge, and with reference to the article, analyse the volatility of coffee farmers’ income
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
