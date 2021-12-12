Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  •  Demand, Supply, Price Elasticity of Supply, Economic Development

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Coffee hits 10-year high as shipping bottlenecks squeeze supply

  • Identify five factors which have caused coffee prices to rally to a 10-year high

  • Compare the price of Arabica coffee during the period shown

  • Explain the impact of the supply-side constraints on the price elasticity of supply of coffee

  • Using your own knowledge, and with reference to the article, analyse the volatility of coffee farmers’ income

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

