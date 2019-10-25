Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Amazon shares dropped as much as 9 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported lower profits than a year ago, Boris Johnson makes a fresh push for a UK general election, the European Central Bank keeps rates on hold at president Mario Draghi’s last policy meeting and Paris overtakes Berlin in tech start-up activity. Plus, leftwing populists are poised to retake power in Argentine elections on Sunday. The FT’s Colby Smith explains what this could mean for the country’s debtholders.

