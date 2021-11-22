Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Saudi Arabia has an ambitious goal to increase domestic military production as part of Crown Prince Mohammed’s plan to diversify the oil-dependent economy, video game maker Electronic Arts and football governing body Fifa are in a bitter dispute over the value of the Fifa name that could end their lucrative sports licensing partnership, and the FT’s international business editor Peggy Hollinger says Russia’s destruction last week of one of its old satellites adds to the risk of debris colliding with space craft.

EA and Fifa’s 30-year video game union at risk in battle over name - with Murad Ahmed

Russian satellite debris is a wake-up call for emerging space industry - with Peggy Hollinger

