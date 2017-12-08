Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

When Brazil this week realised a milestone by cutting benchmark interest rates to 7 per cent, their lowest since 1986, the government was quick to start crowing.

“This new scenario of low interest rates only became possible after measures that created space for [monetary easing],” the government of President Michel Temer said in a note.

The government pointed to a measure it launched early in its tenure last year that limits budget real spending increases to zero for up to 20 years, as well as a “fiscal adjustment” and “other measures”.

In reality, however, it is far too premature for the government to celebrate.

Its biggest contribution to the lower rates was the appointment of an economic team respected by markets when it came to power following the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff in August last year.

The team, consisting of former central bank president Henrique Meirelles as finance minister and private sector economist Ilan Goldfajn as central bank chief, won the confidence of markets after the disastrous Rousseff years.

Under Ms Rousseff, the government first implemented what became as the “New Economic Matrix”, an unorthodox mix of policies designed to artificially force interest rates lower. Instead of generating growth, inflation jumped and the economy went into recession. Ms Rousseff was forced to repeatedly backtrack on her forecasts for a budget surplus, costing Brazil its hard-won investment grade credit rating.

Temer’s economic team helped restore confidence by committing to firm fiscal targets. The new central bank team demonstrated that it would not tolerate high inflation by initially keeping rates higher despite the recession.

The Temer government initially embarked on fiscal reforms, introducing the spending limit. But, since then, it has struggled to introduce crucial reforms that will help underpin the expenditure cap. The principal one of these is to reform Brazil’s over-generous pension system, without which Brazil will soon be spending most of its budget on retirees.

Analysts worry that Mr Temer does not have the political support to pass pension reform, which is unpopular in any part of the world but especially in Brazil, with voters unwilling to surrender rights at the behest of a political class they resent as corrupt and self-serving.

Mr Temer had a chance at passing pension reform early this year. But in May, he was accused by meatpacker boss Joesley Batista of discussing bribes in a taped conversation. The president has since spent his political capital defending himself from the claims, twice winning votes in congress over whether he should face criminal trials.

Mr Temer’s allies in congress are trying to get the pension reform passed before the end of this year but economists doubt they can get the necessary 308 votes out of the 513-seat congress to pass the measure without diluting it beyond reason.

One congressman who voted to absolve Mr Temer of the charges told the FT he could not now support pension reform without committing political suicide in elections next year. “I've already burned off my political fat; I’ve got nothing left to give,” he said.

Without pension and other structural reform, the low interest rates that Brazil are celebrating this week will prove ephemeral.

Quote of the week

“[She] betrayed traditional and historical national interests and those of the people affected by the attacks” and looked to “gain impunity for Iranian citizens accused in the attack on the AMIA headquarters and to normalise relations between both states” — Judge Claudio Bonadio referring to Argentina’s former president Cristina Fernández.

Chart of the Week

Temer’s pension reform drive rises from the dead in Brazil