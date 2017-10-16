This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

In a bullfight, the matador relies heavily on picadores to gauge a bull’s strength and character. When it merged its wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa in April, Siemens went into the arena with insufficient support. It is now paying the price.

Late last week, Siemens Gamesa warned that operating profit for 2017 would be about 12 per cent lower than it originally forecast. On Monday, its shares fell by as much as 8 per cent.

Some of its woe is industry wide. Wind power is maturing; growth, driven by favourable tariffs and other subsidies, is being replaced by pricing pressure. But some is company specific. The driving force behind Gamesa was Ignacio Martín San Vicente, who was chairman and chief executive from 2012 until April this year. During that time, Gamesa shares rose the equivalent of 74 per cent a year, just behind Danish rival Vestas at 76 per cent.

Mr Martin’s future role was not clarified when the Siemens deal was announced. The moment the merger completed, he resigned and was replaced by Markus Tacke, the head of Siemens’ wind power business. This may have been because Siemens did not work hard enough to keep him. Or he may have wanted out before problems in India, Gamesa’s biggest market, became more serious. Either way, losing him during the integration period was a mistake. The shares have fallen 46 per cent since.

The German group appears to have learnt its lesson. When it announced the merger of its train-making unit with Alstom using a similar structure, it named the French company’s chief executive as head of the combined group.

Siemens Gamesa has not been fatally gored. It has hinted that its €230m target for merger cost savings may be exceeded. That would help it shift its own operating margin towards that of Vestas, which is twice as high. There are few large-cap stocks in Europe that trade so far below analysts’ share price targets. But there is still much to do before the crowd roars olé.

