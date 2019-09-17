Former American Airlines president Scott Kirby once derided fuel hedging as “a rigged game that enriches Wall Street.” It is a position that the company may want to reconsider after an attack on two key Saudi Arabian oil facilities sent crude prices soaring on Monday.

Jet fuel, along with labour, is an airline's greatest cost item. During the oil price rally between 2011-2014, when Brent was averaging around $100 a barrel, the industry aggressively hedged fuel costs with swaps and other financial instruments. When oil plunged to below $40 a barrel in 2016, those hedges created big trading losses.

In response some airlines have stepped back from the practice. Among the big four US airlines, American and United Airlines have both adopted a no-hedge policy. While that helped support profits when oil prices were low, it left the airlines exposed when Brent rebounded.

Hedging matters. American cut its full-year earnings guidance earlier this year, warning that fuel costs will be $650m higher expected. Delta has about half of its fuel needs covered for 2019, due largely to a refinery it acquired back in 2012. Southwest Airlines remains an avid hedger, with 73 per cent of its fuel needs hedged for the year. The two stocks — up 18 and 20 per cent respectively so far this year — have vastly outperformed their peers.

American’s executives will hope oil quickly reverses course. The lowly 5 times forward earnings on which American’s shares trade suggests otherwise. Its valuation is half of Southwest’s. Worse, the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft should result in a $400m hit to profits this year, the equivalent of over a tenth of last year’s operating profit.

Airlines do have some room for manoeuvre. Demand for air travel has remained robust. Operators could raise fares to offset fuel cost pressure. Or they can tighten capacity by cutting underperforming routes.

While the costs of hedging can at times outweigh the benefits, it protects airlines against oil price volatility. That insurance is worth paying a premium for.



