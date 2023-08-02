Here is another example of a contract where, without compelling opponents to help, declarer faces too many seemingly inevitable losers. Success is dependent upon an accurate execution of a relatively simple plan . . .

Bidding

Dealer: South

Love all

North East South West — — 1H 1S 2H 2S 3D NB 4H

East’s raise to 2S is unwise; support to the 2-level of a simple overcall should include an honour. South’s 3D was a game-try, accepted by North.

West led ♠AK and switched to 9♦, an unnecessarily risky defence but, here, not injurious. Declarer played low from dummy and East false-carded with Q♦, South winning with A♦. Declarer felt that she faced a diamond loser and that trumps would have to split 2-2. When they didn’t, however, South was too good a player to fall for East’s ruse. She played a club to dummy’s ace, cashed J♠, discarding 5♦ from hand, and then played back to her K♣. With the black suits eliminated, she now led a third round of trumps; East won.

Having set up the position perfectly, East faced an unpalatable choice: he could return either a diamond around to dummy’s ♦K10; or lead a club which would provide a ruff and discard: South could pitch her other losing diamond from hand and win the trick by ruffing with dummy’s final trump. Hand under control throughout, resulting in an excellent score.

