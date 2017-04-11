Trump’s Syria strategy, Uber loses another exec, and Brexit vote interference

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump vowed to focus on domestic problems during the US election campaign last year but right now the world is watching his foreign policy. America’s secretary of state Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening amid mounting tensions between the Kremlin and White House over the conflict in Syria. (The Assad-Nazi comparison gaffe by US press secretary Sean Spicer did not help.) Mr Tillerson warned Moscow that its ally Bashar al-Assad’s reign was “coming to an end”. Mr Trump then moved to clarify the US position amid all the confusion in a television interview on Tuesday, saying the US would not enter the Syrian civil war.

The approach to North Korea has also confused observers. Conjecture about a pre-emptive American strike on the North is spreading, especially after Mr Trump aimed his Twitter arsenal at Beijing on Tuesday, again warning about acting unilaterally. He then said in the same television interview that “we are sending an armada . . . far more powerful than the aircraft carrier” to the Korean peninsula. State media in Pyongyang have warned of a nuclear attack on the US at any sign of aggression. (FT, NYT, ABC, Reuters)

Explosions hit German football team’s bus Borussia Dortmund’s bus was hit by three explosions as it travelled to a football match in its hometown on Tuesday evening, in what police said was a targeted attack. A “letter” claiming responsibility for the attacks was found near the site of the explosions and was being “intensively” checked to see if it was genuine. (FT)

Brexit hack? Foreign cyber-hackers may have been responsible for crashing the UK’s voter registration website last year shortly before the Brexit vote, a committee of MPs has suggested. The Cabinet Office rejected the report’s conclusion, saying that the outage “was due to a spike in users”. (FT)

Toshiba warns of ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business The Japanese conglomerate issued the warning about its ability to continue as a going concern after failing to convince its auditor to sign off on third-quarter earnings. The failure increases the risk it could lose its status as a listed company. (FT, NAR)

Another Uber departure Rachel Whetstone, head of public policy and communications at Uber, has resigned from the ride-hailing company, marking the latest departure by a senior executive brought in from the outside to instil stronger corporate discipline. (FT)

Yahoo accused of mismanaging aid for Chinese dissidents Ten years ago, the tech company agreed to pay $17.3m to set up a human rights fund as part of a settlement with the families of political dissidents who accused Yahoo of handing over their personal information to Beijing. Now a lawsuit accuses the company of mismanaging the money — alleging just $700,000 was spent to provide direct aid to imprisoned dissidents. (BuzzFeed)

United chief apologises (again) Oscar Munoz reversed course and issued an unconditional apology for the treatment of a passenger violently removed from an overbooked flight. Andrew Hill’s view on the firestorm is that “sorry is never enough”. Between 2008 and 2016, United bumped more passengers than any other large American airline, this graph shows. (FT, Economist)

Nato Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is due to visit Washington for his first meeting with Donald Trump in the White House. During his election campaign and on the eve of taking office in January, Mr Trump called the organisation “obsolete”, although he has since said he strongly supports the alliance.

China’s toughest battle Martin Wolf on the country’s need to rebalance its economy and escape its debt trap before opening up capital flows. (FT)

The Isis plan in Egypt The jihadi group is under fire across the Middle East but Sunday’s suicide attacks on the region’s largest Christian community suggest it has found a new battleground: the cities of Egypt. (NYT)

Meat means murder Nilanjana Roy on the rise of the intolerant vegetarian in India, where meat eating or purveying can increasingly lead to death, and how it acts as a shield for discrimination and worse. “This is nothing but force majeure, and it leaves behind an unpleasant taste: what will those who want to change the way we eat target next about the way we live?” (FT)

Japan's first e-sports academy This is where the country’s competitive video gamers go to train for what is expected to be a $1bn global industry. But hidden beneath the euphoric roar of novelty is a more melancholy thrum: The school exists, says its founder, to prevent Japan falling behind in the e-sports arms race. (FT)

Left rises on Facebook The social network is a tool for observing the rise of political movements and data show the most-engaged partisan Facebook pages are now left-leaning or affiliated with Donald Trump resistance movements. Will the same Facebook tactics used by conservatives to fuel an anti-establishment movement during the election be used by the left to successfully fuel a broader anti-Trump movement? (Axios)

Will London fall? Can the city, which voted against the split from the EU, remain an international crossroads after Brexit? This visually impressive article explores London’s future. (NYT)

Duterte battles ouster Allegations brought by former police officer Arturo Lascanas have triggered a campaign to impeach the Philippines’ hardline leader Rodrigo Duterte. The FT’s Michael Peel reports from Manila. (FT)