Further reading
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Global Economy news every morning.
Elsewhere on Wednesday,
-- The threat from the anti-woke right.
-- Why America has lost the plot on Covid.
-- How Fauci fooled America.
-- Madonna on cancel culture.
-- JFK Jr did not come back from the dead.
-- But he was linked to Ghislaine Maxwell.
-- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial. Source: BMJ
-- The rise of Trinidad’s cocaine Caliphate.
Get alerts on Global Economy when a new story is published