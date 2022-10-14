All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What kind of animal is the world’s smallest mammal (by mass)? What is the oldest continually occupied castle in the world? Which Stephen King novel has the shortest title? Which song from Les Misérables did Susan Boyle perform in her famous first appearance on Britain’s Got Talent? Which American city is home to the main campus of the University of Georgia? Who succeeded Bernard Hogan-Howe as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police? The painters Titian, Tintoretto and Canaletto were all from which city? Who played the grieving main character in the film Truly, Madly, Deeply? What word appears in the titles of the biggest hit singles by both Del Amitri and Sinéad O’Connor? Which TV series of the 2000s features the survivors of Oceanic Airlines flight 815?

Click here for the answers