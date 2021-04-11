Alexa Chung intarsia Fun Guy jumper, £225
Balenciaga Toy bracelet, £395, matchesfashion.com
Louis Vuitton Doudou Louis toy, £590
Levi’s x Disney jeans, £176, farfetch.com
Chanel iridescent grained calfskin clutch, £1,100
Loewe leather Elephant phone case for iPhone 11 Pro Max, £350, matchesfashion.com
Capellini Walt Disney Rive Droite swivel chair, limited edition of four, £3,799 each, 1stdibs.com
Good News Opal Moroccan sneakers, £120
Issey Miyake Wrapped Pleats jumpsuit, £1,120
Guess x FriendsWithYou jacket, POA
Gucci leather small Jackie 1961 bag, £1,750
Starface Hydro-Stars acne patches, £12
Timeless Pearly pearl and gold-plated bead necklace, £368, matchesfashion.com
Paul Smith + Land Rover die-cast 1:18 collector’s edition model Land Rover Defender 90, £160
Armani Casa Joe Tic Tac Toe game, £1,170
Ballonet socks, £8
Anya Hindmarch leather Zany hand sanitiser holder, £125
Glas Italia small Shimmer table by Patricia Urquiola, £1,375, artemest.com
Cicileu beanie, €45
Fjallraven Kanken Rainbow Mini backpack, £75
Hermès Carré Taquin beach rackets, £650
VEJA x M Rodini children’s sneakers, £80
Vilebrequin swimming shorts, £185
