Aylin Bayhan

Print this page
Alexa Chung intarsia Fun Guy jumper, £225

Alexa Chung intarsia Fun Guy jumper, £225

Balenciaga Toy bracelet, £395, matchesfashion.com

Balenciaga Toy bracelet, £395, matchesfashion.com

Louis Vuitton Doudou Louis toy, £590

Louis Vuitton Doudou Louis toy, £590

Levi’s x Disney jeans, £176, farfetch.com

Levi’s x Disney jeans, £176, farfetch.com

Chanel iridescent grained calfskin clutch, £1,105

Chanel iridescent grained calfskin clutch, £1,100

Loewe leather Elephant phone case for iPhone 11 Pro Max, £350, matchesfashion.com

Loewe leather Elephant phone case for iPhone 11 Pro Max, £350, matchesfashion.com

Capellini Walt Disney Rive Droite swivel chair, limited edition of four, £3,799 each, 1stdibs.com

Capellini Walt Disney Rive Droite swivel chair, limited edition of four, £3,799 each, 1stdibs.com

Good News Opal Moroccan sneakers, £120

Good News Opal Moroccan sneakers, £120

Issey Miyake Wrapped Pleats jumpsuit, £1,120

Issey Miyake Wrapped Pleats jumpsuit, £1,120

Guess x FriendsWithYou jacket, POA

Guess x FriendsWithYou jacket, POA

Gucci leather small Jackie 1961 bag, £1,750

Gucci leather small Jackie 1961 bag, £1,750

Starface Hydro-Stars acne patches, £12

Starface Hydro-Stars acne patches, £12

Timeless Pearly pearl and gold-plated bead necklace, £368, matches fashion.com

Timeless Pearly pearl and gold-plated bead necklace, £368, matchesfashion.com

Paul Smith + Land Rover die-cast 1:18 collector’s edition model Land Rover Defender 90, £160

Paul Smith + Land Rover die-cast 1:18 collector’s edition model Land Rover Defender 90, £160

Armani Casa Joe Tic Tac Toe game, £1,170

Armani Casa Joe Tic Tac Toe game, £1,170

Ballonet socks, £8

Ballonet socks, £8

Anya Hindmarch leather Zany hand sanitiser holder, £125

Anya Hindmarch leather Zany hand sanitiser holder, £125

Glas Italia small Shimmer table by Patricia Urquiola, £1,375, artemest.com

Glas Italia small Shimmer table by Patricia Urquiola, £1,375, artemest.com

Cicleu beanie, €45

Cicileu beanie, €45

Fjallraven Kanken Rainbow Mini backpack, £75

Fjallraven Kanken Rainbow Mini backpack, £75

Hermes Carré Taquin beach rackets, £650

Hermès Carré Taquin beach rackets, £650

VEJA x M Rodini children’s sneakers, £68

VEJA x M Rodini children’s sneakers, £80

Vilebrequin swimming shorts, £185

Vilebrequin swimming shorts, £185

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article