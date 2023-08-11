Is there a question about pensions you’ve always wanted to know the answer to, but have never had the opportunity to ask? Perhaps you have a gripe about the pensions system — or the industry — that you’d like to raise with our experts?

FT Money will run an hour-long “ask the experts” Q&A event at the forthcoming FT Weekend Festival, covering both practical and political aspects of pensions and retirement saving.

Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, will put reader questions to a panel including Sir Steve Webb, partner at LCP and former pensions minister, Nimesh Shah, chief executive of Blick Rothenberg, and David Goodfellow, head of financial planning at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Mark your email “pension question” and send it — in confidence — to money@ft.com. We will put as many of your questions to the panel as possible at the event on Saturday September 2.