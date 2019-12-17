Robbie Williams can still make at least one fan feel faint: the woman by the edge of the thrust stage at Wembley Arena whom the singer spotted being looked after by attendants during the first of two shows at the venue.

Robbie chivalrously hopped down from the stage to give his dizzy admirer a recuperative hug — the light entertainment equivalent of first aid. Then he made a joke about the embarrassment of fainting at a Robbie Williams Christmas show, as opposed to a Stormzy or Harry Styles gig. The singer, 45, knows his glory days are past. But knowing something isn’t the same as accepting it.

Status matters to Williams. It always has. The manic gleam in his eyes back in the 1990s and early 2000s — those peak Robbie years when “Angels” became the go-to song for British weddings and funerals, an impressive exercise in multi-functionality — was not just from drink and drugs. It also conveyed a voracious appetite for success and recognition, cravings that could never be met. “Desire is always in excess of the object’s capacity to satisfy,” as Freud wrote.

At Wembley Arena, the audience’s desire was clearly for the hits. Williams indulged it two songs into the set with “Let Me Entertain You”, his strutting anthem of egotistical pleasure-giving, deserving of a Freudian casebook of its own. The reception was immense. But gradually, as though impelled by the gentle decline of Robbie’s career, bodies sank back into seats and the standing section subsided into calm.

The cause for the diminished atmosphere was a succession of tracks from his new festive album, The Christmas Present. The stage was decked out in fir trees and presents, and about 35 singers, musicians and dancers were involved in the staging. Williams, in a glittery red jacket — somewhere between Father Christmas and a blinged-up Butlins Redcoat — hadn’t stinted on the production values.

His festive fare leaned heavily on pastiche. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was in the style of Phil Spector. “Bad Sharon” was Britpop with inane parping horns and overdone jollity, a tinselly extension to Blur’s “Country House”. Excursions into crooning on “Winter Wonderland” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” worked best. A guest appearance from the singer’s father, an accomplished working men’s club Sinatra, showed why Williams has an ear for the style.

The polite reception for his new songs was laughed off drolly

At times he sauntered the stage gesturing for more applause, lips curled in a victorious smile. But despite the top-dog mannerisms, he also acknowledged with surprising good humour the loss of his status to younger rivals. The polite reception for his new songs was laughed off drolly. He played the longed-for hits without begrudging the longing they inspired.

The house music intro to “Feel” seemed to flick a switch in both audience and Williams, illustrated by the sudden appearance of laser beams criss-crossing the venue. “Angels” was bawled by all present. “I told you at Knebworth I’d get old with you,” Williams said, referring to a series of vast outdoor shows that he played in 2003. The needy, greedy Robbie of those days did not seem to have that sort of longevity. But the older version of today has acquired a more balanced temperament. Never mind fainting — surviving fans will be getting carried out on stretchers by the time Robbie has finished with them.

★★★☆☆

robbiewilliams.com